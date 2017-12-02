Appasamy named as recipient of Excellence in Ophthalmic Manufacturing Award at Comprehensive Cataract Conference

CHENNAI, India, Dec. 2, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --During a ceremony at the Comprehensive Cataract Conference (CCC), the International Society of Manual Small Incision Cataract Surgeons (ISMSICS) presented Appasamy Associates with the Excellence in Ophthalmic Manufacturing award.

The award was given in recognition for their accomplishments manufacturing HelpMeSee's surgical kit for Manual Small Incision Cataract Surgery (MSICS). As manufacturer of the first single-use, pre-sterilizedsurgical kit developed by HelpMeSee, Appasamy have revolutionized eye care by providing cataract specialists with all the instruments, consumables, and pharmaceuticals needed for a complete MSICS procedure, even in the most remote regions of the world.

Since 1978, Appasamy has been a leading manufacturer and distributor of ophthalmic equipment, microscopes, lasers, IOLs, microsurgical instruments and pharmaceuticals. Appasamy's dedication to support for eye care have become a benchmark among medical vendors, innovating with new manufacturing techniques to meet the needs and specifications of the ophthalmic community.

While presenting the award during CCC 2017, ISMSICS chairman Dr. Amulya Sahu said, "Appasamy Associates have become an industry leader, striving to make modern technology and equipment within the easy reach of ophthalmic surgeons and eye care professionals. We thank them for their work supporting MSICS as safe global standard for improving cataract treatment for patients around the world."

Jacob Mohan Thazhathu, President and CEO of HelpMeSee said, "Over the last three decades of work, Appasamy's commitment to manufacturing quality have been widely appreciated throughout the world. HelpMeSee is proud to work together with Appasamy in developing our single-use surgical kit for MSICS, and thanks to this breakthrough technology, hope can be restored to millions of people in need cataract surgery."

About ISMSICS

The International Society of Manual Small Incision Cataract Surgeons (ISMSICS) is an organization to promote excellence and accessibility in cataract surgery. The organization aims to improve outcomes of cataract surgery while providing better vision to patients at an affordable cost. The organization is surgeon focused and surgeon driven- of, for and by cataract surgeons. ISMSICS is dedicated organization to research and development in the field of cataract surgery, especially manual small incision cataract surgery, to make cataract surgery more accessible, affordable and give patients the best of vision.

About HelpMeSee

HelpMeSee is a non-profit organization committed to ending the global health crisis of cataract blindness. Through a focus on simulation-based training for cataract specialists, HelpMeSee has developed sustainable solutions to increase access to safe, affordable surgical treatment. HelpMeSee's goal is to improve quality and expand access to cataract care, including a network of thousands of trained cataract specialists across the developing world.

CONTACT:Matthew Hurst, 1-212-2217606 x127,PR@helpmesee.org

