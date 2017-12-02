SpendEdge, a global procurement intelligence advisory firm, has launched three procurement research reports on the ITcategory. To help clients understand the current supply landscape of the information technology sector, analysts have covered reports such as 'Procurement Software Procurement Research Report', 'HR Software Procurement Research Report', and 'Computer Aided Design (CAD) Software Procurement Research Report'

Global Procurement Software Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report:

The growth of the global procurement software market can be attributed to the rise in adoption of automation in procurement processes, as it helps the buyers to reduce management's efforts to deal with procurement activities while simultaneously recording process parameters. Also, the automation of processes, such as order placing and invoice generation helps in lowering the overall cost for buyers. The suppliers focus on providing automated and integrated process controls within the software; this is expected to drive the growth of this market space.

Procurement Software Procurement Challenges:

The time frame involved in deploying the custom solution.

Lack of trained personnels.

To overcome the above-mentioned procurement challenges, the buyers in the global procurement software market should adopt the practice of offering proper user training for the operating software. Providing training on the use software is critical as it helps in ensuring that the end-user benefits from the solution, this has led to the rise in adoption of skill development campaigns for the software users, across various industrial sectors.

Global HR Software Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report:

The growth of the global HR software market can be attributed the rise in demand for efficient HR management software across various end-user segments. Adoption of software and automation of processes assists companies in experimenting with new techniques such as gamification and digital HR to stay ahead of the curve. The growth of this market is fueled by the rise in the use of mobile applications, analytics, and video enabling features as they enhance the software capabilities.

HR Software Procurement Challenges:

The security concerns regarding integration with other systems.

The effectiveness of HR software solution in the organization.

To overcome the above-mentioned procurement challenges, the buyers in the HR software market should define their business needs prior to finalizing contracts. The buyers should also adopt the procurement practice of reviewing the security precautions and procedures associated with the HR software vendors.

Global Computer Aided Design (CAD) Software Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report:

The growth of the global computer-aided design (CAD) software market can be attributed to rise in adoption and demand for CAD software from various industries including the automotive, aerospace, industrial machinery, electronics, packaging, and healthcare industries. The growth of the global CAD software market is expected to grow over the forecast period owing to the design capability improvements of organizations along with enhanced accuracy and convenience.

Computer Aided Design (CAD) Software Procurement Challenges:

The interoperability issues in integration with CAE analysis.

The difficulties in identifying suppliers with industry-specific experience.

To overcome the above-mentioned procurement challenges, the buyers in the computer-aided design (CAD) software market should adopt the practice of keeping themselves updated regarding the various integration errors, as this helps them in avoiding the loss of capital. Also, the buyers should engage with suppliers that possess relevant experience in the particular business segment.

