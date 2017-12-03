Ieso Digital Health Named as One of the UK's Top 10 Disruptors in 'Sunday Times Virgin Media Business Disruptors to Watch 10'

CAMBRIDGE, England, December 3, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Ieso Digital Health, the UK's leading provider of online, evidence-based cognitive behavioural therapy has today been named as one of the top ten 'disruptors' in the 'Sunday Times Virgin Media Business Disruptors to Watch 10, powered by Fast Track'. Ieso Digital Health has been recognised for its outstanding business model and cutting edge technology, which is helping people with anxiety, depression and other common mental health problems to get better faster, by making high-quality therapy accessible, affordable and accountable.

Ieso's online CBT, which has been clinically proven in a study published in The Lancet, is available on the NHS and also in US where adoption is accelerating rapidly.

Speaking about this announcement, Dan Clark, CEO of Ieso Digital Health said:

"Ieso is pleased to be acknowledged for changing the status quo in mental health service provision. It is our belief that better access and lower cost can indeed be achieved whilst simultaneously improving quality. What we are seeing is that we can help clinicians perform better and get patients well again more quickly, which is what we all want. It's a change that is badly needed and we are excited to be at the leading edge of this transformation."

Peter Kelly, Managing Director of Virgin Media Business, commented:

"We are delighted to reveal this year's finalists who have seen an opportunity and made it their purpose to either disrupt long established markets and practices or create entirely new ones to great success."

About Ieso Digital Health:

Ieso Digital Health provides digitally-enhanced mental health care services to health providers, private individuals and businesses. Founded by psychologists, and harnessing a pioneering intelligent technology platform, the company's mission is to provide accessible, affordable, convenient and accountable mental healthcare.

Ieso's intelligent platform and evidence-based clinical programmes enable more cost-effective and productive solutions for health care providers and other companies.

Ieso offers secure, one-to-one, real-time cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT) programs that have been clinically validated (cf The Lancet, 2009). Therapy is delivered by accredited therapists that are trained, monitored and supervised to adhere to the clinical protocols developed by the company's world-class clinical team.

Ieso's revolutionary technology platform continuously improves by applying artificial intelligence and machine learning to constantly enhance its digital and therapist support. Ieso's personalised care can be offered at scale, and is cost effective, and removes significant barriers such as stigma and accessibility that can prevent treatment.

Ieso was recently announced as a winner in the 2017 Deloitte Technology UK Fast Fifty awards, where the company was ranked as the 23 rd fastest growing technology company in the UK and is also a winners of UK Digital Experience award 2017.

fastest growing technology company in the UK and is also a winners of UK Digital Experience award 2017. Ieso Digital Health is the leading provider of CBT in Europe , and is now available to U.S.-based providers and patients. For more information, visit http://www.iesohealth.com.

