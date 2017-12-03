What Is Litecoin Currency?When Charlie Lee, an MIT graduate, came across Bitcoin in 2011, he recognized it as a financial disruptor. More than just Bitcoin, Lee was fascinated by the concept of cryptocurrency in general, and he predicted that what the Internet did for information, cryptocurrency would do for currency.To get a better understanding of the technology behind cryptocurrency, Lee started mining Bitcoin and, once he got the hang of it, he created an alternative currency called Litecoin (LTC). It has become so successful that the queries "What.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...