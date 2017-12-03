The General Entertainment Authority: The International Pianist "Yanni" Holds his First Concerts in Saudi Arabia

RIYADH, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, December 3, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The General Entertainment Authority announced that the internationally renowned composer and multi-instrumentalist artist, Yanni, will be performing for the first time in Saudi Arabia.

(Photo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/614726/Yanni_Saudi_Arabia_1.jpg )



(Photo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/614727/Yanni_Saudi_Arabia_2.jpg )



A series of 6 shows will take place in 3 cities across the Kingdom, which kicked off on the 30th of November and on Friday the 1st of December at King Abdullah Economic City in Jeddah; the 3rd and 4th of December at Princess Nourah bint Abdulrahman University in Riyadh and due to the popularity of the international pianist and the public's demand, additional 2 shows will be performed at the King Abdulaziz Center for World Culture in Dhahran on Wednesday and Thursday, 6th and 7th of December.

GEA reacted to the high demand among the Saudi audience who showed their great interest in by increasing capacity of the location to host the huge number of attendees and increased the number of tickets to be purchased.

GEA noted that the Grammy's awards winner as the best and most talented instrumentalist and singers, Yanni, will play his best and most popular tracks to the Saudi audience for the first time ever in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

GEA aims through attracting these world class performances, to deliver a diversified agenda of entertainment events to the Saudi audience. This winter GEA has a very special and rich entertainment calendar entitled winter_roznamah.

Yanni's first visit to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is part of his global 2017-2018 tour in which he will be playing the best of his musical career that started in 1984. His musical concerts are characterized with the audio visual effects, as he is famous for his TV show "Live at the Acropolis".

Yanni will be performing 6 shows of 2 hours each in Jeddah, Riyadh and Dharan, which is considered to be higher than the usual average time spent in any of his musical tours.

GEA invites the citizens and residents of Saudi Arabia to visit its entertainment roznamah website on http://www.roznamah.sa and to follow it official account @Roznamah_sa on all social media platforms or by downloading its roznamah application on all smartphones through this link https://land.ly/mnipN9 to stay posted on all its activities and entertainment weekly events.