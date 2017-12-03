sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Sonntag, 03.12.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 570 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

88,57 Euro		+0,30
+0,34 %
WKN: 855686 ISIN: US2546871060 Ticker-Symbol: WDP 
Aktie:
Branche
Unterhaltung
Aktienmarkt
DJ Industrial
S&P 100
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
WALT DISNEY COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
WALT DISNEY COMPANY 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
88,17
89,06
17:24
88,37
88,64
01.12.
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX INC A
TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX INC A Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX INC A26,765-1,78 %
WALT DISNEY COMPANY88,57+0,34 %