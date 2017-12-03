

BURBANK (dpa-AFX) - Walt Disney Co. (DIS) has re-engaged in discussions with Rupert Murdoch's 21st Century Fox to purchase some of the media giant's assets, the Wall street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the situation.



Comcast, the US cable group that owns NBCUniversal, and Verizon, the telecoms operator, have also expressed interest in Fox's entertainment assets and buying businesses, the report specified.



The talks center on the Twentieth Century Fox movie and TV studio, international assets such as Fox's 39% holding in U.K. satellite TV provider Sky PLC and India's Star TV, along with some U.S. cable networks, the WSJ reported.



Fox News, the Fox broadcast network and sports network FS1 aren't expected to be sold in any transaction, the report said.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX