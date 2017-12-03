The latest market research report by Technavio on the global nano calcium carbonate market predicts a CAGR of close to 9% during the period 2017-2021.

The report segments the global nano calcium carbonate market by application (plastics, rubber, and building and construction) and by geography (APAC, EMEA, and the Americas). It provides a detailed illustration of the major factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

Here are some key findings of the global nano calcium carbonate market, according to Technavio chemicals and materials researchers:

Rising consumption in paints and coatings industry: a major market driver

In 2016, the plastics segment of the global nano calcium carbonate market accounted for the highest share of around 32%.

APAC has emerged as the largest regional market for nano calcium carbonate and accounted for the highest market share in 2016

FUJIAN SANMU NANO CALCIUM CARBONATE, Imerys, Minerals Technologies, Omya, and Shanghai Yaohua Nano-Tech are the leading players in the market

Rising consumption in paints and coatings industry is one of the major factors driving the global nano calcium carbonate market. The consumption of nano calcium carbonate in the paints and coatings industry is expected to grow at a considerable rate during the forecast period. Nano calcium carbonate is used as an agent of the extender to improve the porosity and opacity of coatings, paints, and inks. It helps to reduce the cost and improves the quality by covering the surface in lithographic, gravure, silk screen printing, and flexographic inks and is usually used as an extender for titanium dioxide.

According to Kurva Samba Sivudu, a lead analyst at Technavio for research on additives, adhesives, and sealants, "Nano calcium carbonate acts as a finishing aid in emulsion and latex paints. The fine range of particles of nano calcium carbonate aid in the even distribution of the paint and maximize the hiding power of titanium dioxide, particularly in paints and coatings. The addition of white pigment helps improve the opacity and reduces the cost. The thin and fine particle size aids in easy distribution that provides superior coating finish. Stearic acid-coated nano calcium carbonate grades are often used in hydrophilic coatings and paints. They increase the compatibility, dispensability, and hydrophobicity of solvent-based coatings. The increasing demand is fueled by superior properties such as such as viscosity, anti-corrosion, and weather resistance of the surfaces that are coated and painted."

Global nano calcium carbonate market by plastics: largest application segment

According to Technavio researchers, the plastics segment of the global nano calcium carbonate market accounted for the highest share of around 32% in 2016. The increasing use of nano calcium carbonate in the plastics industry, which is used to modify the functional and structural properties of the various grades of plastics, is driving the demand for nano calcium carbonate. The demand for plastic products is increasing, and plastics are extensively substituting several traditional materials such as metal, wood, and glass. The use of nano calcium carbonate as an inorganic mineral powder in high-grade plastics is increasing. This helps reduce the raw material costs and improves the performance of plastics. These factors will fuel the demand for nano calcium carbonate in manufacturing high-grade plastics.

Competitive vendor landscape

The global nano calcium carbonate market has the presence of several global players in addition to regional and local players. The market is highly competitive because it is dominated by large-scale global vendors such as FUJIAN SANMU NANO CALCIUM CARBONATE, Imerys, Omya, Minerals Technologies, and Shanghai Yaohua Nano-tech. These players have a wide regional presence with huge production facilities. However, there are many regional vendors with a significant share of the market. These global majors cater to sectors such as paper, plastics, paints and coatings, adhesives, and sealants. The major players compete based on price, quality of the products, and technological advances.

