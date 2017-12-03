

BENGALURU (dpa-AFX) - Software exporter Infosys Technologies Ltd.(INFOSYSTCH, 500209, INFY) said that it appointed Salil Parekh as Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of the Company effective January 2, 2018.



Commenting on the appointment of Mr. Parekh, Mr. Nandan Nilekani, Chairman of the Board said, 'We are delighted to have Salil joining as the CEO & MD of Infosys. He has nearly three decades of global experience in the IT services industry. He has a strong track record of executing business turnarounds and managing very successful acquisitions.'



Parekh joins Infosys from Capgemini where he was a member of the Group Executive Board. U B Pravin Rao will step down as the interim CEO and Managing Director effective January 2, 2018 and will continue as Chief Operating Officer and a whole-time Director of the Company.



