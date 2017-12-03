The global benzyl alcohol market is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 5% during the period 2017-2021, according to a new market research study by Technavio.

The report categorizes the global benzyl alcohol market by end-user that comprises of paints and coatings, personal care, and pharmaceutical. The report also determines the geographic breakdown of the market in terms of detailed analysis and impact, which includes key geographies such as APAC, the Americas, and EMEA.

Market driver: role of benzyl alcohol as a preservative and flavoring agent

Benzyl alcohol is used as a flavoring agent in food and beverages. It increases the shelf life of food products, and therefore, it is popularly used in the food and beverage industry. The emergence of new business models is expected to transform the entire food retail scenario. This will increase the demand for processed food and beverages. Busy lifestyles and change in food habits fuel the demand for ready-to-eat meals.

According to Kurva Samba Sivudu, a lead analyst at Technavio for specialty chemicals research, "Benzyl alcohol is usually used as a taste enhancer in processed and ready-to-eat food products. The rise in the demand for processed foods is expected to increase the demand for benzyl alcohol. It is derived from plants and lends a natural flavor to candies, jellies, and marshmallows in the confectionery segment."

Market trend: increasing use of benzyl alcohol in personal care products

Benzyl alcohol is used as a preservative in personal care products and cosmetics such as body lotions, sunscreens, shampoos, soaps, and hair care solutions. It is derived from organic sources and therefore, it is in high demand. The rising demand for perfumed lotions and other fragrant products has increased the customer base of benzyl alcohol. Organic sources of benzyl alcohol such as the plants and flowers, help to combat aging and rejuvenate skin and hair. Growing focus on skin and hair has fueled the demand for natural products. Increasing awareness about the side effects of parabens and silicones is driving the demand for benzyl alcohol in eye-shadows, face creams, wrinkle-free creams, and other night creams.

Market challenge: availability of substitutes

Availability of substitutes such as ethyl alcohol, phenoxyethanol, isopropyl alcohol, and toluene pose challenges to the global benzyl alcohol market. Phenoxyethanol is easily available and inexpensive and is thus used in cosmetics and personal care products. Ethyl alcohol is used as a preservative in the F&B industry. It is extracted from natural resources and by fermentation of food crops such as sugarcane, corn, and beetroot. Toluene is used as a solvent in the paints and coatings industry.

Key vendors in the market

Emerald Performance Materials

Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals

INEOS

LANXESS

Merck

The global benzyl alcohol market is highly concentrated by a few multinational players. Emerald Performance Materials, Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals, INEOS, LANXESS, and Merck are some of the key vendors in the market. The threat of new entrants is relatively low because of high investments required for setting up manufacturing plants.

