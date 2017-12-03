Technavio market research analysts forecast the global industrial food ribbon blender market to grow at a CAGR of close to 7% during the forecast period, according to their latest report.

The global industrial food ribbon blender market has further been segmented by number of shafts (single shaft ribbon blender and double shaft ribbon blender), by mode of operation (batch ribbon blender and continuous ribbon blender), and by geography (EMEA, the Americas, and APAC).

Technavio analysts highlight the following three market drivers that are contributing to the growth of the global industrial food ribbon blender market:

Increasing applications of ribbon blenders in food and beverage industry

Focus on using superior fabrication for shorter blending cycles

Compliance with standards

Increasing applications of ribbon blenders in food and beverage industry

Industrial food ribbon blenders are manufactured by several manufacturers. These blenders comply with high standards and with sanitary designs and customizable features. Due to this, the applications of industrial food ribbon blenders have been increasing widely in various industries, especially in the food and beverage industry. Blending or mixing is one of the major processes in the production of various food products as proper mixing is needed to produce final products. The ingredients and flavors used for food production must be uniformly mixed to produce quality food products.

According to Manu Gupta, a lead analyst at Technavio for food service research, "There is high demand for different types of nutritional supplements in the market. Globally, there has been an increase in the use of whey proteins as nutritional supplements. Various manufacturers of whey protein powders are introducing different varieties of protein powders. These manufacturers introduce new whey protein products to meet the demand. This is expected to increase the installations of various processing equipment such as industrial food ribbon blenders."

Focus on using superior fabrication for shorter blending cycles

Industrial end-users are demanding high quality industrial food ribbon blenders. Therefore, manufacturers have shifted their focus on superior fabrication of ribbon blenders. They have started varying the designs of the equipment to improve performance and efficiency. Industrial food ribbon blenders are designed in a manner that it holds close tolerance in the range of 1/8 to 3/16 inches between outer ribbon and trough. This is done to reduce the occurrence of dead spots during the operation.

"The interior surfaces of the equipment are well-polished, and the welds are radiused to reduce material buildup. The blenders are integrated with the clean-in-place system to assure proper cleaning of the equipment and the cleaning is done using brush, steam, air, and water spray. Customization options are provided in the equipment to improve cleaning. Flat-flange clamshell coupling is added in the equipment that will permit operators to raise the ribbon agitator without moving bearings and end shafts," says Manu.

Compliance with standards

Industrial food ribbon blender manufacturers follow numerous standards to ensure the safety, quality, and efficiency of the equipment. GMP standards are one of the major standards that must be followed while manufacturing industrial food ribbon blenders. According to GMP standards, the material contact parts inside a blender must have a Ra0.4 finish. Stainless steel 304 or 316L must be used for the construction of the equipment. Split seal must be used for sealing various parts of the equipment and there should not be any dead space near the key point.

ASME code stamped dimpled stainless-steel jacket is used in ribbon blenders. The ASME stamp certifies that the product and parts fulfill the requirements of relevant ASME codes and standards. The stamp ensures that the parts are of high quality, safe, reliable, and consistent. BISSC offers certifications to companies and equipment manufacturers that comply with ANSI sanitation standard ANSI/ASB/Z50.2-2013 for the design of equipment used for bakery purposes.

