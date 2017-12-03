The global packaging tape printing market is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 6% during the period 2017-2021, according to a new market research study by Technavio.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171203005073/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global packaging tape printing market from 2017-2021. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The report categorizes the global packaging tape printing market by technology (flexography, rotogravureanddigital). The report also determines the geographic breakdown of the market in terms of detailed analysis and impact, which includes key geographies such as APAC, the Americas, and EMEA.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

Market driver: growing demand for premium packaging and aesthetic appeal

One of the major factors impacting the packaging tape printing market is aesthetic appeal. The way a product is packaged has a huge impact on customer perception regarding the product, in terms of quality and essential ingredients. The aesthetic appeal of a product influences the purchase of the product. The addition of a company's logo or other designs to the packaging tapes helps in better branding of the products.

According to Shakti Jakhar, a lead analyst at Technavio for packaging research, "The growth of the premium packaging segment has generated a significant demand for printed tapes in the cosmetics and household segment. As premium product packaging indicates high quality, vendors integrate better tape printing colors and fonts to indicate the superior quality of the product. The packaging tapes used on these products highlight the brand as well as originality of the product."

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Market trend: hybrid printing techniques

Vendors have started offering hybrid printers that integrate features of both offset and digital printing. They provide high print quality of offset printing and personalization features of the digital press. The hybrid printers have various advantages such as advanced user interface with touchscreen, more color options, inbuilt UV drying systems, greater flexibility, and increased operational efficiency.

Market challenge: environmental concerns

One of the main environmental concerns regarding the printing industry is the toxicity of ink used in the printing process. Most of the printing inks use petroleum-based ingredients that contain high levels of volatile organic compounds (VOC). The presence of such chemicals in the inks can be harmful to the environment. The inks also contain heavy metals, such as cadmium, hexavalent chromium, lead, and mercury, which can pollute the soil and water, when they become a part of landfills.

Is your business on track for a successful future? Learn how Technavio can help

Technavio helps businesses anticipate changes in their marketplace, make proactive adjustments, and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

Key vendors in the market

A B Graphic International

HP

R.R. Donnelley Sons Company

Quad Graphics

The global packaging tape printing market consists of many established players that constantly compete through the innovations and technologies incorporated in their products. There are also many regional vendors, such as FRONTIER LABEL and Anglia Labels, which offer products and services on a small scale. The players enter mergers and acquisitions to expand their product portfolio and bear the initial investments on equipment and plants. Many prominent technology providers of digital printing are choosing the inorganic growth strategy as an effective tool for gathering advanced technology trending in the market.

Get a sample copy of the global packaging tape printing market free of cost

Access Technavio's continuously growing packaging research library and find expert analysis on hundreds of markets.

About Technavio

Technaviois a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171203005073/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com