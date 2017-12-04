Nexen Tire Supplies Original Equipment Tires for Porsche Macan

Nexen Tire to supply Ultra High Performance (UHP) tire N'FERA RU1 for Porsche Macan as original equipment tire

SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 3, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Nexen Tire, a leading global tire manufacturer, announced that it has begun supplying original equipment (OE) tires for the sports car manufacturer Porsche for the second time. The selected tire, N'FERA RU1, is being supplied for Porsche's compact luxury SUV, Macan, in sizes 235/55R19 101Y and 255/50R19 103Y.

As a UHP tire optimized for sports driving, N'FEAR RU1 has already been supplied to Porsche for its luxury SUV Cayenne. In terms of the vehicle's sports driving experience, N'FERA RU1 has unparalleled cornering stability and sports handling for high-speed driving. It is also equipped with 3D-Nano Grip Technology, which maximizes the braking capability of sports vehicles at high speeds. The tire also has aramid hybrid capply cord and special bead filler compound that enhances handling stability.

N'FERA RU1 has won nine design awards in Europe, America and Asia, including the 2017 Red Dot Design Awards and Japan's Good Design Award, proving Nexen Tire's excellence in design. The supply of OE tires further demonstrates Nexen Tire's high quality and standards in providing optimized tires for extremely high-functioning vehicles.

"We are thrilled to be supplying original equipment tires for the sports car manufacturer Porsche which boasts truly world-class design and quality," said Travis Kang, CEO of Nexen Tire. "We will continually strive to improve Nexen Tire's product quality and technology as well as to expand our OE supplies to more global carmakers. With our new Czech manufacturing plant soon to be operational, we will be better able to provide OE tires that cater to the needs of European carmakers."

Nexen Tire produces 42 million tires a year for passenger cars, SUVs and light trucks utilizing advanced technology, with unsurpassed uniformity, quality and excellence in design. Nexen Tire currently supplies OE tires to more than 20 global car makers in North and South America, Asia and Europe.

About Nexen Tire

Nexen Tire, established in 1942, is a global tire manufacturer headquartered in Yangsan, South Gyeongsang Province, and in Seoul, South Korea. Nexen Tire, one of the world's fastest growing tire manufacturers, works with 491 dealers based in 141 countries around the world (as of July 2015) and owns three manufacturing plants-- two in Korea (Yangsan and Changnyeong) and one in Qingdao, China. Another plant in Zatec, Czech Republic will be operational by 2018. Nexen Tire produces tires for passenger cars, SUVs, and light trucks with advanced technology and excellence in design. The company also focuses on producing UHP tires, which are based on advanced technologies. Nexen Tire supplies OE tires to global car makers in various countries around the world. In 2014, the company achieved a grand slam of the world's top 4 design awards for the first time amongst the various tire makers in the world. For more information, please visit http://www.nexentire.com.

