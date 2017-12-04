

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The monetary base in Japan climbed 13.2 percent on year in November, the Bank of Japan said on Monday - coming in at 472.583 trillion yen.



That follows the 14.5 percent jump in October.



Banknotes in circulation were up 4.8 percent on year in November, while coins in circulation advanced an annual 1.2 percent.



Current account balances jumped 15.9 percent, including a 13.5 percent spike in reserve balances.



The adjusted monetary base was up 7.2 percent on year to 476.343 trillion yen.



