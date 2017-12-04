

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The China stock market ticked higher again on Friday, one session after it had ended the two-day winning streak in which it had advanced more than 15 points or 0.4 percent. The Shanghai Composite Index remains just above the 3,315-point plateau although it may see renewed selling pressure on Monday.



The global forecast for the Asian markets is soft thanks to political concerns in the United States, although a spike in crude oil prices should limit the downside. The European and U.S. markets were down and the Asian bourses figure to follow suit.



The SCI finished barely higher on Friday following a mixed performance from the properties and weakness from the financial and oil companies.



For the day, the index added 0.43 points or 0.01 percent to finish at 3,317.62 after trading between 3,302.44 and 3,324.52. The Shenzhen Composite Index collected 14.95 points or 0.79 percent to end at 1,916.80.



Among the actives, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China shed 0.51 percent, while Agricultural Bank of China was unchanged, China Life lost 0.29 percent, Ping An Insurance plunged 2.60 percent, PetroChina eased 0.12 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) dipped 0.17 percent, China Vanke skidded 1.57 percent, Gemdale added 0.08 percent and Zijin Mining lost 0.25 percent.



The lead from Wall Street is negative as stocks opened sharply lower on Friday. They recovered in afternoon trade but still finished firmly in the red as they backed off recent record closing highs.



The Dow slipped 40.76 points or 0.17 percent to 24,231.59, while the NASDAQ fell 26.39 points or 0.38 percent to 6,847.59 and the S&P 500 dipped 5.36 points or 0.20 percent to 2,642.22. For the week, the NASDAQ slid 0.6 percent, the Dow surged 2.9 percent and the S&P jumped 1.5 percent.



The late-morning sell-off came on news that former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn has agreed to cooperate with prosecutors in the investigation of Russian meddling in last year's election.



However, stocks regained ground as Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ken., declared that Republican leaders have won over enough reluctant lawmakers to pass their tax reform bill.



In economic news, the Commerce Department reported a bigger than expected increase in construction spending in October, while the Institute for Supply Management noted a modest slowdown in the pace of growth in manufacturing activity in November.



Crude oil futures rallied Friday after OPEC producers voted to extend supply cuts through 2018. January WTI oil climbed 96 cents or 1.7 percent to $58.36/bbl. Prices dropped 1 percent for the week.



