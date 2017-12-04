Impact Resistant Glass Market Worth 29.18 Billion USD by 2022

PUNE, India, December 4, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The report"Impact Resistant Glass Marketby Interlayer (Polyvinyl Butyral, Ionoplast Polymer, Ethylene Vinyl Acetate), End-Use Industry (Construction & Infrastructure, Automotive & Transportation), and Region - Global Forecast to 2022" published by MarketsandMarkets', the market is estimated to grow from USD 18.60 Billion in 2016 to USD 29.18 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period.

Browse83 market data tables,40 figures spread through123 pages and in-depth TOC on"Impact Resistant Glass Market"

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/impact-resistant-glass-market-180867182.html

The Impact Resistant Glass Market is driven by the increasing demand for impact resistant glass from the construction & infrastructure and automotive & transportation sectors, especially in emerging regions. With the growing number of commercial & residential construction activities around the globe, the demand for impact resistant glass is anticipated to increase.

Polyvinyl butyral was the largest interlayer segment of the market in 2016.

Polyvinyl butyral glass has a range of applications in the construction & infrastructure, automotive, and other end-use industries. Polyvinyl butyral interlayer offers high strength and intrusion resistance from burglary, bullets, hurricanes, and explosions. Polyvinyl butyral interlayer also helps in acoustic insulation and reduction in UV transmission.

Construction & infrastructure was the largest application segment of the Impact Resistant Glass Market in 2016.

In the construction & infrastructure end-use industry, impact resistant glass has wide applications in residential and commercial infrastructure projects. This glass is also used in doors, windows, roof, canopies, stairways, skylights, domes, overhead glazing, railings, facades, walkways, and glass flooring.

Asia Pacific was the largest market for impact resistant glass in 2016.

Asia Pacific was the largest market for impact resistant glass in 2016, owing to the high demand from the construction & infrastructure and automotive & transportation sectors. The increased focus of India, Thailand, and China on modernizing its infrastructure increases the demand for impact resistant glass in the coming years. The growing automotive production will further drive the growth of the Impact Resistant Glass Market in the region.

Some of the key global players operating in the Impact Resistant Glass Market are Asahi Glass (Japan), Saint-Gobain (France), Nippon Sheet Glass (Japan), Guardian Industries (US), and Taiwan Glass (Taiwan). These players have adopted various organic and inorganic strategies in the past five years to achieve growth in the Impact Resistant Glass Market.

