

MOUNTAIN VIEW (dpa-AFX) - The Australian Federal Government has formally directed the ACCC to commence an inquiry into digital platform providers such as Facebook and Google.



The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission or ACCC said its inquiry will look at the effect that digital search engines, social media platforms and other digital content aggregation platforms are having on competition in media and advertising services markets.



'The ACCC goes into this inquiry with an open mind to and will study how digital platforms such as Facebook and Google operate to fully understand their influence in Australia,' ACCC Chairman Rod Sims said.



'We will examine whether platforms are exercising market power in commercial dealings to the detriment of consumers, media content creators and advertisers.'



'The ACCC will look closely at longer-term trends and the effect of technological change on competition in media and advertising,' Mr Sims said.



'We will also consider the impact of information asymmetry between digital platform providers and advertisers and consumers.'



Advertising expenditure in print newspapers has been in decline for a number of years. Recent ACCC merger reviews have shown that most advertisers are spending less on print newspapers and finding alternative ways of reaching target audiences, including through digital media.



'Through our inquiry, the ACCC will look closely at the impact of digital platforms on the level of choice and quality of news and content being produced by Australian journalists.'



The ACCC is expected to produce a preliminary report early December 2018, with a final report due early June 2019.



