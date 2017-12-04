Inuitive and SoftBank to Collaborate on AI and IoT

RA'ANANA, Israel and TOKYO, December 4, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Inuitive Ltd. (Inuitive) and SoftBank Corp. (SoftBank), a subsidiary of SoftBank Group Corp. (TOKYO: 9984), today announced that they have agreed to collaborate through the development of artificial intelligence (AI), deep learning (DL) and advanced 3D sensing with computer vision capabilities for future IoT. This collaboration will draw from the expertise of both companies in AI by leveraging Inuitive's existing and future vision processors and its AI framework with SoftBank's IoT platforms, which offer advanced heterogeneous processing capabilities for embedded products. The companies expect the collaboration to drive the popularity and development of smart IoT devices and systems.

Devices such as IoT are becoming more intelligent with the proliferation of AI. Implementing AI on the device provides a number of advantages over current market implementations, enabling edge devices to provide human-like interaction while keeping consumer market price tag. Additional benefits of on-chip AI include real-time performance, privacy protection and longer operation time.

"To develop an AI framework, it takes efforts from players in multiple domains," said Mr. Shlomo Gadot, founder and chief executive officer, Inuitive. "The strategic collaboration between Inuitive and SoftBank will advance on-device intelligence by leveraging Inuitive's advanced technologies and SoftBank market proven technologies. Together we'll push the performance envelope and extend AI to places that are currently beyond reach. Our strategic collaboration will become a turning point for the whole on-chip AI industry".

"SoftBank has been conducting research in AI over a decade," said Hironobu Tamba, Vice President, Head of Smart IoT Division, SoftBank. "We look forward to the results of our collaboration with Inuitive to further accelerate new and exciting capabilities of on-chip AI for millions of devices".

Currently, SoftBank is focused on optimizing the high-end platforms to accelerate AI products use cases in the areas of computer vision and neural networks and is researching broader executions in the areas of Objects recognition, Scene reconstruction, SLAM and power management. Inuitive is a leading company in vision processing and its applications. It plays an important role in deep learning algorithm innovation. The company's leading technology in deep learning makes it possible to innovate and develop a variety of algorithms with low cost and fast response time. Inuitive has also made breakthroughs in sensing technologies. Its strategic collaboration with SoftBank is expected to drastically improve the speed and efficiency of combining system with chipset, making Inuitive's AI technology more pervasive.

INUITIVE (http://www.inuitive-tech.com) Inuitive is the leading fabless semiconductor company in the area of 3D imaging. With the NU4000, a superior multi-core vision processor that supports 3D Imaging, it optimizes consumer experiences and enhances competitive advantages in the areas of Robots, Drones, Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality to name just a few. INUITIVEintelligentofferingcombines algorithms, ASIC and System solution to realize the AI practice, enabling devices to acquire more human capabilities.With AI at its core,The INUITIVE platform also includes a3D Depth Sensing Computer Vision processor and powerful deep learning capabilities to enable smart devices to become even smarter.

SoftBank Corp., a subsidiary of SoftBank Group Corp. (TOKYO: 9984), provides mobile communication, fixed-line communication and Internet connection services to customers in Japan. Leveraging synergies with other companies in the SoftBank Group, SoftBank Corp. aims to transform lifestyles through ICT and expand into other business areas including IoT, robotics and energy. To learn more, please visit http://www.softbank.jp/en/corp/group/sbm/

