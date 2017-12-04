Top treasury data management tool will integrate leading managed file transfer technology to provide customers with expanded capabilities

Saison Information Systems Co., Ltd. (JASDAQ:9640) (Headquarters: Tokyo, Japan; President: Kazuhiro Uchida; herein, Saison Information Systems) produces the HULFT series of managed file transfer (MFT) middleware and a SaaS-based add-on which enables HULFT to perform secure transmission via the internet, HULFT-WebConnect.

SCSK Europe Ltd. (Headquarters: London, UK; Managing Director: Takashi Shimotori; herein: SCSK EU) is the European subsidiary of SCSK Corporation (Headquarters: Tokyo, Japan; CEO: Tooru Tanihara). It produces the TreasuryStream, a cloud-based service providing a unified visualization and information consolidation of the treasury flow amongst participating Group and Group Treasury companies.

SCSK Europe has chosen to expand the capabilities of TreasuryStream by incorporating HULFT and HULFT-WebConnect to provide managed file transfer capabilities. This will enable the automatic transfer of data from group companies of customers using TreasuryStream.

About TreasuryStream

TreasuryStream is cloud based finance cash management system provided by SCSK Europe.

With over 10 years of experience and excellence in providing their services to some of the globally renowned corporations and financial institutions, TreasuryStream can bring many benefits to business, as swiftly, and effectively as possible.

Cloud service provides:

"One place, One System", visualization of the treasury flow amongst all participating Group and Group Treasury companies.

Standardization and operational efficiency by consolidating all treasury information.

A web-accessible shared infrastructure platform for a more advanced and dynamic system operation, instantaneously.

Product Details: http://www.scskeu.com/en/treasurystream/

About HULFT HULFT-WebConnect

A product of Saison Information Systems, HULFT is managed file transfer (MFT) middleware equipped with all the functionality enterprises need to share files between business systems. As of the end of September 2017, there are currently 193,000 HULFT licenses in use by 8,900 companies in 43 countries worldwide, spanning a broad range of industries. In addition to sending, receiving and managing file transfer jobs, HULFT also includes peripheral functions essential to transferring files, including security and integration of data before and after transfer.

HULFT-WebConnect is a SaaS-based add-on for HULFT which enables rapid setup of flexible links between operations located around the world for both cloud and on-premises systems. Data can be exchanged securely and reliably via the Internet, removing the need for virtual private networks (VPN), dedicated lines, or specialized network hardware.

Product Details: https://www.hulft.com/en/hulft-mft/

About Saison Information Systems Co., Ltd.

Headquarters: 19F Akasaka Intercity AIR, 1-8-1 Akasaka, Minato-ku, Tokyo 107-0052, Japan

Established: 1 st September 1970

September 1970 President: Kazuhiro Uchida

Website: http://home.saison.co.jp/english/

Trademarks

"TreasuryStream" and related products names are trademarks or registered trademarks of SCSK Europe Ltd.

"HULFT" and related products names are trademarks or registered trademarks of Saison Information Systems Co., Ltd.

Other names of companies, products, and services are trademarks of their respective companies.

