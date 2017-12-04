

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese stock market is declining on Monday in cautious trades after the negative cues from Wall Street Friday. However, losses are modest following news that U.S. Senate Republicans narrowly passed a bill to overhaul the U.S. tax system early Saturday morning.



In late-morning trades, the benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is down 53.60 points or 0.23 percent to 22,765.43, off a low of 22,739.53 earlier.



In the banking sector, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is adding 0.4 percent and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial is unchanged. Among automakers, Toyota is down 0.2 percent, while Honda is adding 0.1 percent.



In the oil space, Inpex is rising more than 1 percent and Japan Petroleum is higher by almost 1 percent after crude oil prices rose on Friday.



Meanwhile, the major exporters are mixed despite a weaker yen. Sony is adding 0.5 percent and Canon is rising 0.4 percent, while Panasonic is lower by almost 1 percent and Mitsubishi Electric is down 0.4 percent.



SoftBank said it has paid a total of 1.7 billion yen, or $15.2 million, in back taxes after underreporting its income by 6.2 billion yen over the three years through March 2015. However, the company's shares are losing 1 percent.



Among the market's best performers, Citizen Watch is rising almost 7 percent, Tokai Carbon is gaining more than 4 percent and Yokohama Rubber is up almost 3 percent.



On the flip side, Olympus is losing almost 3 percent, Advantest Corp. is declining almost 2 percent and Kobe Steel is lower by almost 2 percent.



In economic news, Japan will on Monday see November results for consumer confidence and monetary base.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the upper 112 yen-range on Monday.



On Wall Street, stocks climbed well off their worst levels on Friday, but still ended modestly lower. A late-morning sell-off came on news that former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn has agreed to cooperate with prosecutors in the investigation of Russian meddling in last year's election. Stocks regained ground as Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ken., declared that Republican leaders have been successful in winning over enough reluctant lawmakers to pass their tax reform bill.



The Dow slipped 40.76 points or 0.2 percent to 24,231.59, the Nasdaq fell 26.39 points or 0.4 percent to 6,847.59 and the S&P 500 dipped 5.36 points or 0.2 percent to 2,642.22.



The major European markets also moved to the downside on Friday. The U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index dropped by 0.4 percent, the French CAC 40 Index slumped by 1 percent and the German DAX Index tumbled by 1.3 percent.



Crude oil futures rallied Friday after OPEC producers voted to extend supply cuts through 2018. WTI crude for January delivery jumped $0.96 or 1.7 percent to close at $58.36 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.



