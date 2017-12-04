Hangzhou, China, 2017-12-04 06:00 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dahua Technology, a leading solution provider in the global video surveillance industry, announced its partnership with IPICA, Ltd. (widely known as JVSG), a professional CCTV design software company. Starting early December of 2017, JVSG's IP Video System Design Tool supports most of Dahua video products. (Check the product list.) Users can visualize, automate and standardize the planning, design and analysis of video surveillance system comprises Dahua IP cameras and recorders.



System integrators and distributors have always faced a common problem when bidding for major or high-end projects, namely that the simulated renderings of surveillance systems can take up a considerable amount of time and labor cost to prepare due to the highly complex calculations required and the hand-drawn or CAD imaging yet they are still inaccurate, resulting in reduced credibility of the whole layout. It has been seemingly impossible to minimize costs and maximize the efficiency with this system.



Now with JVSG's IP Video System Design Tool they can visualize, automate and standardize planning, design and efficiency analysis of video surveillance system so this is no longer an issue for Dahua's system integrators and distributors. Simply by downloading the IP Video System Design Tool and entering parameters such as the Installation Height, Sensor Format, Resolution, Focal Length and importing the 2D or 3D models of the end users' premises, the result is a reliable, high-precision rendering of the design.



Mr. Max Shumeyko, founder of JVSG, said:" It is an honor to cooperate with Dahua Technology, and JVSG is working on extending the application scale of its IP Video System Design Tool. I'm pleased to announce that Dahua's Ultra Smart and Eco-savvy 3.0 series of Network cameras, Ultra and Pro Series of HDCVI cameras, Ultra and Pro series of IP PTZ cameras as well as Pro HDCVI PTZ cameras have been integrated into JVSG IP Video System Design Tool. We will keep providing our users more flexibility in selecting suitable IP cameras when designing their surveillance systems."



Mr. Gao Jiaqi, Dahua Overseas Marketing Manager, said: "As a global leading surveillance products and solutions provider, Dahua is committed to offering users with innovative products and solutions and at the same time develop application tools to ease product selecting, site designing jobs for our users. The integration with JVSG provides our users with simple, easy-use and flexible site-designing tool for our users"



The partnership with JVSG brings distributors and system integrators tangible benefits including greater opportunities to secure and efficiently execute projects. Dahua has always been open to working with outstanding companies where it can benefit customers, which is fundamental to Dahua's mission of "Enabling a Safer City and Smarter Living."



Note: Starting from release: Version 9.1 build 1636, the support Dahua camera models has been integrated in the tool.



About Dahua Technology



Zhejiang Dahua Technology Co., Ltd. is a leading solution provider in the global video surveillance industry. In 2016, Dahua was ranked 4th in "Security Top 50" by a&s international. Dahua is committed to providing the highest quality solutions and products with the latest technologies to enable our end users to perform their business successfully. The company has more than 6,000 R&D engineers and technical staff working on cutting-edge technologies in camera lens, image sensor, video encoding & transmission, embedded processor, graphic processing, video analytics, software reliability, network security and other technologies.



