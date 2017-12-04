

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan's consumer confidence improved as expected in November to the highest level in more than four years, survey data from the Cabinet Office showed Monday.



The consumer confidence index climbed to 44.9 in November from 44.5 in the previous month. The figure also matched consensus estimate.



Moreover, the latest score was the highest since September 2013, when it was 45.4.



The indicator for livelihood rose to 43.2 in November from 43.0 in the preceding month. The income growth index increased from 42.5 to 43.0.



The gauge measuring employment advanced to 49.3 from 48.7 and willingness to buy durable goods climbed to 44.0 from 43.6.



The survey was conducted among 8,400 households on November 15.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX