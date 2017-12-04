Megaport Achieves AWS Networking Competency Status

BRISBANE, Australia, Dec. 4,2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Megaport Limited (ASX: MP1) ("Megaport"), a global leading Network as a Service (NaaS) provider, announced today that it has achieved Amazon Web Services (AWS) Networking Competency status. This designation recognizes that Megaport provides industry-leading Software Defined Networking (SDN) technology across 179 locations to help customers adopt, develop, and deploy networks on AWS.

Achieving the AWS Networking Competency differentiates Megaport as an AWS Partner Network (APN) member that provides specialized demonstrated technical proficiency and proven customer success with specific focus on Networking based on scalable, secure, direct connectivity. To receive the designation, APN Partners must possess deep AWS expertise and deliver solutions seamlessly on AWS.

"The innovation and breadth of services at AWS have always been very attractive to our enterprise customers," said Vincent English, Chief Executive Officer, Megaport. "Our SDN helps enterprises rapidly connect to AWS Direct Connect. The vast reach of Megaport's global network footprint increases accessibility to AWS services by enabling AWS Direct Connect in new regions and empowers enterprises with a consumption-based networking model. We're honored to have achieved AWS Networking Competency status as we continue to develop features to make it even easier to get our customers connected."

AWS is enabling scalable, flexible, and cost-effective solutions from startups to global enterprises. To support the seamless integration and deployment of these solutions, AWS established the AWS Partner Competency Program to help customers identify Consulting and Technology Partners in the APN with deep industry experience and expertise.

Through the Megaport SDN, enterprises can connect to 10 AWS regions and over 25 AWS Direct Connect locations around the world in less than a minute. Megaport enables a pay-as-you-go model that results in a convenient and cost-effective way to connect to the cloud. With Megaport, enterprises can connect to multiple AWS Regions, all over the globe, from a single interconnection point. This means that they can leverage multi-region at a fraction of the usual cost.

About Megaport

Megaport is the global leading provider of Elastic Interconnection services. Using Software Defined Networking (SDN), the Company's global platform enables customers to rapidly connect their network to other services across the Megaport Network. Services can be directly controlled by customers via mobile devices, their computer, or our open API. The Company's extensive footprint in Australia, Asia Pacific, North America, and Europe, provides a neutral platform that spans many key data centre providers across various markets.

Established in 2013 and founded by Bevan Slattery, Megaport built the world's first SDN-based Elastic Interconnection platform designed to provide the most secure, seamless, and on-demand way for enterprises, networks, and services to interconnect. Led by Vincent English, Megaport has been built by a highly experienced team with extensive knowledge in building large scale global carrier networks and connects over 750 customers throughout 179 data centres globally. Megaport is an Alibaba Cloud Technology Partner, Oracle Cloud Partner, APN Technology Partner, Microsoft Azure ExpressRoute Partner, and Google Cloud Interconnect Partner.

www.megaport.com

