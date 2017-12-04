

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Sanofi (SNYNF, SNY) reported that the company's Toujeo met the primary study objective in the first large head-to-head clinical trial, called BRIGHT study, comparing Toujeo with insulin degludec. The primary objective was to determine if the effect of Toujeo on blood sugar levels was similar to insulin degludec.



The study specifically followed 929 adults whose type 2 diabetes was previously uncontrolled on non-insulin medication. Sanofi plans to provide full results in 2018.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX