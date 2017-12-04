Regulatory News:

Amplitude Surgical (ISIN: FR0012789667, Ticker: AMPLI, PEA-PME eligible) (Paris:AMPLI), a leading French player on the global surgical technology market for lower-limb orthopedics, announces the commercial launch of the AClip, its innovation in anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) reconstruction knee surgery.

Olivier Jallabert, Chairman and CEO of Amplitude Surgical, says: "Following its hip and knee joint prosthetics and its foot surgery implants, Amplitude Surgical's offering is being expanded to sports surgery. Repairing the anterior cruciate ligament is one of the most frequent knee pathologies, with almost 250,000 operations performed each year in Europe. The AClip is a highly differentiating innovation resulting from our R&D activity, after over 6 years of development and a number of patents. Like Novastep, and in synergy with our innovative offering for lower limbs, the AClip should provide a significant contribution to the Group's future growth.

Following the successful implantation of more than 850 AClip implantsin surgical assessment center, Amplitude Surgical can now begin the widespread distribution of this ACL repair device. This innovation is unique to the market, and will be presented at the annual congress of the Société Francophone d'Arthroscopie (Francophone Arthroscopy Society) in Marseille.

The Aclip implant for anterior cruciate ligament repair provides surgeons with an unique, simple, and reproduceable repair device. The insertion of the AClip is achieved under arthroscopic surgery, typically as an outpatient procedure. The rigidity of this fixation boosts the integration of the implant and could accelerate the patient's rehabilitation and return to activity. Since the ACLip received CE marking in Europe, the registration process has been ongoing in the United States and the registration application is due to be filed with the FDA shortly.

The implant is characterized by a two-part fixation system (cage endobutton), which is extremely resistant to traction and has a unique set of instruments featuring a dual-level reamer. This allows for two bone tunnels of different diameters to be drilled at the same time.

About Amplitude Surgical

Founded in 1997 in Valence, France, Amplitude Surgical is a leading French player on the global surgical technology market for lower-limb orthopedics. Amplitude Surgical develops and markets high-end products for orthopedic surgery covering the main disorders affecting the hip, knee and extremities, and notably foot and ankle surgery. Amplitude Surgical develops, in close collaboration with surgeons, numerous high value-added innovations in order to best meet the needs of patients, surgeons and healthcare facilities. A leading player in France, Amplitude Surgical is developing abroad through its subsidiaries and a network of exclusive distributors and agents distributing its products in more than 30 countries. Amplitude Surgical operates on the lower-limb market through the intermediary of its Novastep subsidiaries in France and the United States. At June 30, 2017, Amplitude Surgical had a workforce of nearly 370 employees and recorded sales of over 93 million euros.

