

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - TechnipFMC plc (FTI), together with Samsung Engineering and Tecnicas Reunidas, Monday said it received a $4.2 billion contract from Bahrain Petroleum Company, or Bapco, for the Bapco Modernization Program or the BMP.



The project, which is located on Bahrain's Eastern coast, will be executed on engineering, procurement, construction and commissioning (EPCC) lump sum turnkey basis and is slated for completion in 2022.



The project also includes the expansion of the capacity of the existing Sitra oil refinery, improvization of energy efficiency and valorization of the heavy part of the crude oil barrel, enhancing products slate and meeting environmental compliance.



