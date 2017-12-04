

THOUSAND OAKS (dpa-AFX) - Biocartis Group NV announced the signing of a companion diagnostic development agreement with Amgen (AMGN), for the Idylla RAS biomarker tests. The aim of the agreement is to register the Idylla RAS biomarker tests with the US FDA as a companion diagnostic test for Amgen's drug Vectibix (panitumumab).



Biocartis will pursue a premarket approval for the Idylla KRAS Mutation Test and the Idylla NRAS-BRAF Mutation Test with the US FDA. Amgen will provide financial and operational support to Biocartis for the PMA process.



Vectibix is the first and only fully human monoclonal anti-epidermal growth factor receptor antibody indicated for certain metastatic colorectal cancer patients with wild-type RAS.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX