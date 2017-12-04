HONG KONG, CHINA -- (Marketwired) -- 12/04/17 -- MetLife Hong Kong* sponsored the Hong Kong Hereditary Breast Cancer Family Registry's seventh annual Pink Heels Race to promote hereditary cancer awareness. In addition to sponsoring the event, MetLife Hong Kong had over 40 employees and agents onsite to participate in the Pink Heels Race.

Mr. Lee Wood, Chief Executive Officer of MetLife Hong Kong, said, "We are pleased to be supporting this meaningful event. MetLife Hong Kong is committed to helping the people of Hong Kong achieve better health and protect their wellbeing. Alongside the Hong Kong Hereditary Breast Cancer Family Registry, we hope to raise awareness of hereditary cancer and promote the importance of early detection of such diseases through screening and regular self-examination."

Dr. Ava Kwong, Chairman of Hong Kong Hereditary Breast Cancer Family Registry, said, "We would like to express our sincere thanks to MetLife Hong Kong for their invaluable support of Pink Heels Race 2017. MetLife Hong Kong's contribution will play a vital role in helping Hong Kong Hereditary Breast Cancer Family Registry promote awareness of hereditary breast, ovarian and prostate cancers caused by BRCA gene mutation. The funds raised through the event will be used to finance underserved, high-risk families by providing access to free genetic testing, counseling services and preventative measures, and to support clinical research to reduce the incidence of hereditary cancers in Hong Kong."

The Pink Heels Race was held at the Stanley Plaza and on Stanley Main Street on December 3, 2017, and attracted more than 600 participants who accessorized in pink to support the cause. The event featured interactive charity booths to engage attendees and share knowledge about hereditary cancers and the importance of genetic testing.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE: MET), through its subsidiaries and affiliates ("MetLife"), is one of the world's leading financial services companies, providing insurance, annuities, employee benefits and asset management to help its individual and institutional customers navigate their changing world. Founded in 1868, MetLife has operations in more than 40 countries and holds leading market positions in the United States, Japan, Latin America, Asia, Europe and the Middle East. For more information, visit www.metlife.com.

* MetLife Limited and Metropolitan Life Insurance Company of Hong Kong Limited (collectively "MetLife Hong Kong") are wholly-owned subsidiaries of MetLife, Inc. in Hong Kong and private companies limited by shares incorporated and registered under the applicable laws in Hong Kong. Both MetLife Limited and Metropolitan Life Insurance Company of Hong Kong Limited are authorized insurers carrying long term business in Hong Kong.

