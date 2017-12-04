Dealogic Announces Partnership with BoardEx

Financial platform company Dealogic is pleased to announce a new partnership with BoardEx, a leading relationship capital service, to provide clients with profiles on board members and senior executives around the world.

The BoardEx data is available on Cortex, Dealogic's successful competitive benchmarking and origination platform for global financial firms.

Now with BoardEx, Dealogic's standard-setting data is complemented with:

Biographical content on corporate leaders

Breakdown of current and historic roles plus area of focus

Non-corporate memberships including professional, trade, and charity organizations

Achievements such as awards and industry recognitions.

"We're excited to enhance the breadth of our offering by providing this unique service for our clients," said Erik Anderson, Product Head of Origination at Dealogic. "The combination of detailed people data with our comprehensive deal and revenue analytics means clients are well placed to identify opportunities and manage relationships."

"This is the first step in a strategic partnership between BoardEx and Dealogic, bringing access to more than 1 million senior executive and director profiles, while further expanding the BoardEx brand within the investment banking sector," said Jeff Davis, President of BoardEx. "We look forward to future innovations together."

About Dealogic

Dealogic offers integrated content, analytics, and technology via targeted products and services to financial firms worldwide. Whether working in capital markets, sales and trading, banking, or the buyside, firms rely on Dealogic's platform to connect and more effectively identify opportunities, execute deals, and manage risk. With 30 years' experience and a deep understanding of financial markets, Dealogic is a trusted global partner.

About BoardEx

BoardEx is a leading relationship capital management service and an indispensable source of people data and business intelligence for law firms, consultancies, investment banks, executive search firms, and universities. BoardEx's proprietary software highlights relationships between and among users, their colleagues and contacts, and corporate executives around the world to leverage relationships and facilitate business and corporate development initiatives.

