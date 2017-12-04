Vilnius, Lithuania, 2017-12-04 08:00 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
Date Event Shortname Issuer Market ================================================================================ 24.11.2017 Takeover offer period RSU1L Rokiškio suris VLN - 07.12.2017 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 01.12.2017 Sales figures KNF1L Klaipedos nafta VLN - 07.12.2017 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 04.12.2017 Extraordinary General SMA1R PATA Saldus RIG Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 04.12.2017 Extraordinary General VSS1R Valmieras stikla škiedra RIG Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 04.12.2017 Sales figures TAL1T Tallink Grupp TLN - 08.12.2017 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 04.12.2017 Dividend ex-date SAF1R SAF Tehnika RIG -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 04.12.2017 Capital decrease TPD1T Trigon Property TLN payment date Development -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 04.12.2017 Coupon payment date BIBB01801 Baltic International RIG 7D Bank -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 04.12.2017 Coupon payment date BIBB02101 Baltic International RIG 7C Bank -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 04.12.2017 Maturity date BIBB01801 Baltic International RIG 7D Bank -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 04.12.2017 Maturity date BIBB02101 Baltic International RIG 7C Bank -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 04.12.2017 Government securities LTGCB0302 Lietuvos Respublikos VLN auction 2B Vyriausybe LTGNB0302 2B -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 05.12.2017 Dividend record date SAF1R SAF Tehnika RIG -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 05.12.2017 Dividend payment date GZE1R Latvijas Gaze RIG -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 06.12.2017 Extraordinary General KNF1L Klaipedos nafta VLN Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 06.12.2017 Dividend ex-date OLF1R Olainfarm RIG -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 06.12.2017 Government securities LVGA00372 Valsts Kase / Treasury RIG auction 2A of Latvia -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 06.12.2017 Coupon payment date CBLB06252 Citadele banka RIG 6A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 07.12.2017 Dividend record date OLF1R Olainfarm RIG -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 10.12.2017 Coupon payment date RTBB02251 Rietumu Banka RIG 7B -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 10.12.2017 Coupon payment date RTBB02001 Rietumu Banka RIG 7A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 10.12.2017 Maturity date RTBB02251 Rietumu Banka RIG 7B -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 10.12.2017 Maturity date RTBB02001 Rietumu Banka RIG 7A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 10.12.2017 Sales figures VLP1L Vilkyškiu pienine VLN --------------------------------------------------------------------------------
For more information please visit full investor calendar: http://www.nasdaqbaltic.com/market/?pg=calendar&lang=en
Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +370525 31459 (Vilnius) +371 672 12431 (Riga) +372 640 8800 (Tallinn) http://www.nasdaqbaltic.com/
Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
