sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 04.12.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 570 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

45,906 Euro		-0,064
-0,14 %
WKN: A1C0QE ISIN: US11133B4095 Ticker-Symbol: BSQ1 
Aktie:
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BROADSOFT INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
BROADSOFT INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
46,257
46,732
08:43
46,617
46,814
08:43
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
BROADSOFT INC
BROADSOFT INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
BROADSOFT INC45,906-0,14 %