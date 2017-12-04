toplink is one of the first providers offering the BroadSoft Business suite in Germany on the BroadCloud platform with international options for medium to large enterprises



COLOGNE, Germany, 2017-12-04 08:00 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BroadSoft, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSFT) a global market leader in cloud business software for unified communication as a service (UCaaS), and provider of collaboration and contact center as a service (CCaaS), and toplink, operator of one of the largest cloud telephone systems in Germany, announce a new cloud solution for medium-sized and large enterprises. This makes toplink one of the first providers in the German market to offer the entire BroadSoft Business suite on the cloud platform BroadCloud to existing and new customers. It provides companies with a fast and flexible communication infrastructure from the cloud, with which they can connect offices in more than 50 countries.



BroadSoft and toplink have collaborated on a package for medium-sized and large companies. It includes solutions for unified communication, team collaboration and contact center. With these applications, companies have all aspects of high-end corporate communication at their disposal. The solutions can be quickly and easily implemented into existing cloud and offer hybrid solutions to integrate and preserve investments in on-premise solutions.



"The BroadSoft Business cloud calling, collaboration and customer engagement applications can deliver a solution that is fully able to replace premise PBXs for medium-sized and large enterprise. No other provider in Germany currently covers the entire spectrum of the BroadSoft Business suite on BroadCloud," said Marco Meier, regional vice president, sales, BroadSoft. International offices in more than 50 countries can also be connected to the digital corporate world through toplink's new offering. This possibility promotes the exchange of information within the company, reduces internal telephone costs and increases data security.



Within the framework of the offering, toplink offers a service that allows an immediate use of the platform that is managed and operated by BroadSoft. This approach allows customers to use a complete and secure cloud infrastructure quickly, flexibly and easily. Companies will be always up to date with the latest technological developments and can thus save on operating and development resources.



Helmut Neumann, Product Manager UCC at toplink: "BroadSoft's cloud services and toplink complement each other perfectly. BroadSoft enables us to offer our existing and new customers even more collaboration opportunities and help them to leverage them for their own benefit." Finally, both partners believe that better collaboration solutions enable business workers, teams and departments to improve productivity, promotes the exchange of ideas and innovation.



About BroadSoft: BroadSoft is the technology innovator in cloud PBX, unified communications, team collaboration, and contact center solutions for businesses and service providers across 80 countries. We are the market share leader for cloud unified communications with an open, mobile and secure platform trusted by 25 of the world's top 30 service providers by revenue. Our BroadSoft Business application suite empowers users and teams to share ideas and work simply to achieve breakthrough performance. For additional information, visit www.BroadSoft.com.



Twitter | LinkedIn | BroadSoft Blog



Forward-Looking Statements



This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements may be identified by their use of terms and phrases such as "enables" and "can" and other similar terms and phrases and includes, among others, statements regarding the benefits to toplink's customers resulting from the use of the BroadSoft Business application. The outcome of the events described in these forward-looking statements is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results anticipated by these forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the financial and other benefits to BroadSoft resulting from the use of the BroadSoft Business application by toplink in its offering to end-users, as well as those factors contained in the "Risk Factors" section of BroadSoft's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2016, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, or SEC, on February 23, 2017, and in BroadSoft's other filings with the SEC. All information in this release is as of November 30, 2017. Except as required by law, BroadSoft undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statement made herein for any reason to conform the statement to actual results or changes in its expectations.



About toplink: toplink GmbH is the operator of one of the largest cloud telephone systems in Germany (telephony via the Internet). As a full-service provider, toplink markets all components for secure Internet telephony (Voice over IP, VoIP) or all-IP strategy - and provides trend-setting solutions for the digital workplace. All services are operated exclusively in German data centers and are subject to the German data protection regulations. As the only company in Germany, toplink offers encrypted connections for the operation and use of Microsoft Skype for Business. The company toplink, headquartered in Darmstadt, Germany, is a subscriber network operator with a Next-Generation-Network (NGN) approved by the German Federal Network Agency (Bundesnetzagentur) that provides IP telephone connections in more than 52 countries. More information at: www.toplink.de | Facebook | Xing



Contact persons for editorial offices



Niaobh (Neve) Levestam, BroadSoft +44 7919 605660 nlevestam@broadsoft.com



Daniel Impertro, Donner & Doria Public Relations +49 6221-5878734 daniel.impertro@donner-doria.de



Christian Endres, toplink +49 6151-6275550 christian.endres@toplink.de