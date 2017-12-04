

BUCHAREST (dpa-AFX) - Romania's producer price inflation eased for the first time in four months in October, figures from the National Institute of Statistics showed Monday.



The producer price index climbed 4.0 percent year-over-year in October, slower than the 4.3 percent increase in September. The measure has been rising since December last year.



Domestic market prices grew 3.3 percent annually in October and foreign market prices rose by 5.3 percent.



On a monthly basis, producer prices went up 0.7 percent from September, when it increased by 0.3 percent.



