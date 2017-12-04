The SaphyGATE G portal monitors combine easy operation and maintenance with robustness and compliance with the strictest international standards

Bertin Technologies, a CNIM Group subsidiary, has announced the launch of its new SaphyGATE G range of radiation portal monitors. The first devices in this range of portal monitors automatically detect the potential radioactivity of vehicles, such as trucks and trains, and their loads. Dedicated to the control of radiation hazards on industrial and civil sites, these devices offer excellent measuring performances and meet the requirements of IEC62022 international standard, one of the most demanding in the field.

It is not uncommon to observe radioactive sources in freight vehicles. Some accidents, related to radioactive material flows management, have been recently recorded worldwide, causing the spread of nuclear material, sometimes in manufactured products. These accidents have serious economic, environmental and human consequences, including several cases of death.

Designed in France, Italy and Germany, the new SaphyGATE G50 and G100 portal monitors incorporate high-performance detectors. Vehicles to be checked pass between the detectors, installed in pillars. The readings obtained by the detectors are analyzed in real time by the processing system on the control station. To obtain the most accurate possible readings, Bertin developed an innovative algorithm, designed to compensate the radioactive background attenuation induced by the vehicle driving through.

The ergonomics of the SaphyGATE G control station was engineered in collaboration with Bertin ergonomics experts. The system can be easily operated and supervised by site personnel after a short training period. Suitable for all types of climatic conditions, the SaphyGATE G50 and G100 can be used for the purposes of metallurgical, recycling and border control installations, and hospital and nuclear infrastructure.

"We have been developing the SaphyGATE G for several years and our portal monitors are among the top-ranking solutions on the market," points out Bruno Vallayer, Vice President Marketing Sales at Bertin. "On top of their radiation measuring performances, SaphyGATE G portal monitors comply with the requirements of one of the toughest international standards, IEC62022. This places the SaphyGATE G at the industry's cutting edge. Our international ambitions for this solution have already been confirmed by our first customer orders."

