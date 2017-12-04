

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC (ERM.L), a business information and events group, announced Monday that it has acquired Seven Site Media Limited, trading as TowerXchange. The company did not reveal the financial terms of the deal.



TowerXchange is a fast-growing information and events business. It is a major source of information on the tower market, the infrastructure supporting the growth of the mobile telecoms market.



According to Euromoney, the acquisition of TowerXchange is part of its telecoms strategy to facilitate industry collaboration and trading in areas ranging from pricing to standards across the telecoms ecosystem.



Rosalind Irving, Euromoney Divisional Director responsible for its telecoms businesses, said, 'TowerXchange is an excellent business which serves an increasingly important part of telecoms infrastructure. It is strategic for Euromoney because it is highly complementary to the markets served by TelCap, BroadGroup (in which we invested in March) and Layer123 (acquired in April).'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX