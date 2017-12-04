Stockholm, December 4, 2017



INVISIO has received an order valued about SEK 20 million concerning deliveries to a new customer within the military in the US. Deliveries are planned for the first half of 2018.



With INVISIO's communication system, the users get a market leading hearing protection and can communicate and maintain a state of the art situational awareness in tough environments.



For more information, please contact: Lars Højgård Hansen, CEO, INVISIO Communications Mobil: + 45 53 72 7722 | E-mail: lhh@invisio.com



Tina Dackemark Lawesson, Director Investor Relations & Corporate Communications Mobil: + 45 53 72 7733 | E-mail: tdl@invisio.com



This information is information that INVISIO Communications AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the CEO, on December 4, 2017, at 8.30 CET.



