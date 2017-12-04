Stockholm, December 4, 2017 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that ZetaDisplay AB (short name: ZETA), a small cap company within the technology sector, today will start trading of its shares on the main market of Nasdaq Stockholm. ZetaDisplay was previously listed on Nasdaq First North Premier and is the 102nd company to list at Nasdaq's Nordic markets* in 2017.



ZetaDisplay is a supplier of platforms for so called active media, used to generate increased sales and provide a positive experience for consumers in retail stores and public areas. The company's patented technology allows its clients to present advertising films in a network of permanently installed or portable digital displays. ZetaDisplay was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Malmö, Sweden. For more information, please visit www.zetadisplay.com.



"The listing on Nasdaq Stockholm's main market is an important milestone for ZetaDisplay and a result of our goal-oriented work," said Leif Liljebrunn, President and CEO of ZetaDisplay. "The company has enjoyed success ever since we were listed on Nasdaq First North Premier in 2011. We have established a strong position in northern Europe and continue to work according to our strategy of engaging in the ongoing consolidation of the industry in Europe, while maintaining good profitability. Now, we take the next step to increase the attention of the company from investors and markets in general."



"We welcome ZetaDisplay to the Nasdaq Stockholm main market," said Adam Kostyál, SVP and Head of European listings at Nasdaq. "It is exciting to see companies grow and switch from Nasdaq First North Premier to the main market, and we look forward to supporting Zeta Display with the increased visibility that comes with a Nasdaq Stockholm main market listing."



*Main markets and Nasdaq First North at Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm.



About Nasdaq



Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a leading global provider of trading, clearing, exchange technology, listing, information and public company services. Through its diverse portfolio of solutions, Nasdaq enables customers to plan, optimize and execute their business vision with confidence, using proven technologies that provide transparency and insight for navigating today's global capital markets. As the creator of the world's first electronic stock market, its technology powers more than 89 marketplaces in 50 countries, and 1 in 10 of the world's securities transactions. Nasdaq is home to 3,800 total listings with a market value of $11 trillion. To learn more, visit: http://business.nasdaq.com



Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland, Nasdaq Riga, Nasdaq Stockholm, Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq Vilnius, Nasdaq Clearing and Nasdaq Broker Services are respectively brand names for the regulated markets of Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S, Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd., Nasdaq Iceland hf., Nasdaq Riga, AS, Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Nasdaq Tallinn AS, AB Nasdaq Vilnius, Nasdaq Clearing AB and Nasdaq Broker Services AB. Nasdaq Nordic represents the common offering by Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm. Nasdaq Baltic represents the common offering by Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq Riga and Nasdaq Vilnius.



Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements



The matters described herein contain forward-looking statements that are made under the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements about Nasdaq and its products and offerings. We caution that these statements are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties or other factors beyond Nasdaq's control. These factors include, but are not limited to factors detailed in Nasdaq's annual report on Form 10-K, and periodic reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to release any revisions to any forward-looking statements.



Media Relations Contact: Erik Granström +46 73 449 78 07 erik.granstrom@nasdaq.com -------------------------