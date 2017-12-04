Apetit Plc, Stock Exchange Release, December 4, 2017 at 9:30 a.m.



Apetit Plc has assigned a total of 4.135 shares (APETIT) on December 4, 2017 (other conveyance) as a reward to the Chairman, Deputy Chairman and members of the Board. The assignment value is EUR 56.527,52 in total, which corresponds approximately to EUR 13.67 per share. Taking into account the above-specified conveyances, the company holds a total 111.426 shares.



Apetit Plc's Supervisory Board decided in April 12, 2017, that the Chairman will receive an annual remuneration of EUR 39,060, the Deputy Chairman will receive EUR 24,120 and the Board members' EUR 19,560. A total of 60 per cent of the annual remuneration will be in cash and the remaining 40 per cent in the form of Apetit Plc's shares held by the company at the current value of the share at the time of transfer. The remuneration was decided to be paid in share and cash payments in December.



