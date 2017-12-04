SOITEC: SOITEC: SOITEC HOSTS ITS FIRST CAPITAL MARKET DAY

SOITEC HOSTS ITS FIRST CAPITAL MARKET DAY

Bernin (Grenoble), France, December 4th, 2017 - Soitec (Euronext Paris), a world leader in designing and manufacturing innovative semiconductor materials, is hosting today its first Capital Market Day in Paris.

The slide presentation related to the event is now available on Soitec's website:

https://www.soitec.com/en/investors/investors-material (https://www.soitec.com/en/investors/investors-material)

The event will take place from 1.45pm to 5.30pm CET (Central European Time).

A replay of the webcast will be available as from tomorrow morning (December 5th, 2017) at around 9am CET, also through Soitec's website:

Agenda

Q3'18 sales is due to be published on January 17th, 2018 after market close.

About Soitec

Soitec (Euronext, Paris) is a world leader in designing and manufacturing innovative semiconductor materials. The company uses its unique technologies and semiconductor expertise to serve the electronics markets. With more than 3,000 patents worldwide, Soitec's strategy is based on disruptive innovation to answer its customers' needs for high performance, energy efficiency and cost competitiveness. Soitec has manufacturing facilities, R&D centers and offices in Europe, the U.S. and Asia.

For more information, please visit www.soitec.com (http://www.soitec.com) and follow us on Twitter: @Soitec_EN

Soitec and Smart Cut are registered trademarks of Soitec.

Investor Relations:



Steve Babureck

+33 (0)6 16 38 56 27

+1 858 519 6230

steve.babureck@soitec.com Media Contact:







Camille Dufour

+33 (0)6 79 49 51 43

camille.dufour@soitec.com (mailto:camille.dufour@soitec.com)







Isabelle Laurent

+33 (0)1 53 32 61 51 isabelle.laurent@ddbfinancial.fr (mailto:isabelle.laurent@ddbfinancial.fr)







Fabrice Baron

+33(0)1 53 32 61 27

fabrice.baron@ddbfinancial.fr (mailto:fabrice.baron@ddbfinancial.fr)

Soitec is a French joint-stock corporation with a Board of Directors (Société Anonyme à Conseil d'administration) with a share capital of € 62,758,749.70, having its registered office located at Parc Technologique des Fontaines - Chemin des Franques - 38190 Bernin (France), and registered with the Grenoble Trade and Companies Register under number 384 711 909.

