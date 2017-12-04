Regulatory News:

Kering (Paris:KER) announces the appointment of Grégory Boutté as Chief Client and Digital Officer, effective today. He will report directly to Jean-François Palus, Managing director of Kering, and will be a member of the Group's Executive Committee.

His responsabilities as Kering's Chief Client and Digital Officer will be to lead the Group's digital transformation and to drive the development of e-commerce, CRM and data management.

About Gregory Boutte

Grégory Boutté, 45, began his career in fast-moving consumer goods, working in brand managerment at Procter Gamble in Paris before moving to the tech sector, joining the French online auction start-up iBazar in 2000, which was acquired by eBay in 2001. He then became General Manager of eBay France, which quickly became one of the most popular e-commerce platforms in France. He went on to manage eBay Europe (excl. UK and Germany) in 2007 before moving to eBay Motors and Electronics divisions in San Jose, California in 2010. In 2013, Grégory Boutté joined Sidecar, the first short-distance, peer-to-peer ride-sharing platform which was bought by General Motors in 2016. In 2015, Gregory joined Udemy, a start-up which provides 15 million students the opportunity to take online courses.

Grégory Boutté is a graduate of ESCP Europe.

About Kering

A global Luxury group, Kering develops an ensemble of luxury houses in fashion, leather goods, jewelry and watches: Gucci, Bottega Veneta, Saint Laurent, Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga, Brioni, Christopher Kane, McQ, Stella McCartney, Tomas Maier, Boucheron, Dodo, Girard-Perregaux, Pomellato, Qeelin and Ulysse Nardin. Kering is also developing the Sport Lifestyle brands Puma, Volcom and Cobra. By 'empowering imagination', Kering encourages its brands to reach their potential, in the most sustainable manner.

The Group generated revenue of €12.385 billion in 2016 and had more than 40,000 employees at year end. The Kering share is listed on Euronext Paris (FR 0000121485, KER.PA, KER.FP).

