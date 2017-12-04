Guotai Junan Junhong lingxi opens a new era of artificial intelligence in securities industry

SHANGHAI, Dec. 4, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- On November 22, The Securities Intelligence Summit, co-hosted by Shanghai Finance Association, Association of Shanghai Internet Financial Industry and Guotai Junan, was held in Shanghai. Leaders of the competent departments, experts in securities institutions, representatives from technology giants and scholars attended the summit to discuss the future development trend of artificial intelligence in securities industry. The brand new online intelligent service image "Junhong lingxi" created by Guotai Junan was released during the summit.

According to Guotai Junan, "The Junhong lingxi is different from other ordinary intelligent investment products in the market. We are committed to creating a platform with a full range of investment decision-making support during different investment stages and investment decision-making processes, including stock selection, data solutions, intelligent diagnosis, trading timing selection, accounts analysis, financial planning, etc."

The opening ceremony of Guotai Junan & NetEase Big Data Laboratory was also held during the summit. In the future, the two sides will integrate data resources and advantages, focusing on various cooperation including releasing Securities Investors Insight White Paper, establishing big data information product and releasing "Jun Yi" Market Index, etc., to together enhance the application depth of big data resources.