Dundon Drives Strategic FX Projects at Exegy

ST. LOUIS, Dec. 4, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Exegy, Inc., a leading provider of managed services and technology for low-latency financial market data, has hired Karl Dundon as a global FX Product Manager, reporting directly to chief technology officer David Taylor. In this role, Mr. Dundon is responsible for leading the ideation, technical development, and launch of new Exegy real-time data products and services for electronic currency trading. "As an industry veteran, Karl brings over twenty years of experience as an FX trader and innovator of leading FX trading platforms. His deep market knowledge and industry relationships are invaluable to our strategic efforts to expand our products and services in the rapidly evolving electronic FX and OTC markets," said Taylor. \

Mr. Dundon comes to Exegy after diverse positions in sales and product development at Bloomberg, Citigroup, and Lava Trading. He has an extensive background in designing, building, and deploying complex, market-leading solutions for the OTC markets, coupled with developing innovative marketing and sales strategies. "I joined Exegy to help build more comprehensive solutions for the largely fragmented and complex FX market. Experience at processing, enriching, and aggregating vast amounts of market data in single-digit microseconds, in a single API, combined with its managed services and hosting solutions, position Exegy well to become a dominant player in the FX market," said Dundon.

Exegy continues to expand its broad portfolio of over 200 market data feed handlers, including feed handlers for leading bank portals and ECN platforms for currency trading. Their hardware-accelerated appliances and API aggregate FX market data from over 40 electronic currency trading venues, powering the FX pricing engines and algorithms at some of the largest global sell-side and buy-side institutions. "Looking to the future, we continue to see currency market volatility, an ever-changing landscape of liquidity providers, rapid migration to electronic platforms, broadening regulatory regimes, and increasing demands for faster speeds and lower costs. Those forces necessarily push market participants to leverage vendors with the requisite technology expertise, market acumen, and economies of scale. We have those assets and the addition of Karl to our team makes us that much stronger," said Taylor.

Exegy provides best-of-breed technology and managed services for the normalization and distribution of real-time market data to a diverse set of élite firms in the financial services industry. Today Exegy serves as a strategic partner to leading exchange and ATS operators, market makers, sell-side banks, buy-side asset managers, and proprietary traders. At the heart of Exegy's product line are purpose-built, hardware-accelerated appliances derived from an extensive portfolio of patented and patent-pending technology.

