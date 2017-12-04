Alligator Bioscience expands management team

LUND, Sweden, Dec. 4, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Alligator Bioscience (Nasdaq Stockholm: ATORX), a biotechnology company developing antibody-based pharmaceuticals for tumor-directed immunotherapy, today announced the expansion of its management team with the appointment of Charlotte A Russell, MD, PhD, as Chief Medical Officer and Peter Ellmark, PhD, Associate professor, as Vice President Discovery.

Dr Russell will be responsible for leading Alligator's clinical team in progressing the company's immuno-oncology projects towards proof of concept in cancer patients. Her near-term focus will be advancing the bispecific antibody drug candidate ATOR-1015 into clinical studies during 2018. Dr Russell is a board-certified specialist in hematology and internal medicine, and will join Alligator from her role as Senior Medical Director at Genmab A/S, Denmark. She will assume her new role on 1 January 2018.

Dr Ellmark, currently Principal Scientist at Alligator, has been appointed Vice President Discovery. He will lead Alligator's efforts to establish novel concepts for tumor-directed immunotherapies and to build the Discovery pipeline. He will assume his new position from 1 January 2018.

To support Alligator's growing scale, Cecilia Hofvander has been recruited as Director Investor Relations & Communications to lead all investor relations activities going forward. Cecilia replaces Rein Piir, part-time consultant VP Investor Relations.

"We are very pleased to make these important appointments to the management team and look forward to welcoming Charlotte to Alligator. Charlotte and Peter bring extensive clinical and scientific experience at this exciting phase of development that will be hugely influential to our value generation", said Per Norlén, CEO at Alligator Bioscience. "I want to thank Rein Piir for his important contribution during the IPO process and for his guidance during the first period as a public company."

For further information:

Cecilia Hofvander

Director Investor Relations & Communications

Phone +46-46-286-44-95

E-mail: cecilia.hofvander@alligatorbioscience.com.

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above,at 08:30 a.m. CET on 4 December 2017.

About Alligator Bioscience

Alligator Bioscience AB is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing tumor-directed immuno-oncology antibody drugs. Alligator's growing pipeline includes lead clinical and pre-clinical drug candidates (ADC-1013, ATOR-1015, ATOR-1017 and ALG.APV-527) and novel research candidates. ADC-1013 (JNJ-64457107) is licensed to Janssen Biotech, Inc., part of J&J, for global development and commercialization. Alligator's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (ATORX). The Company is headquartered in Lund, Sweden, and has approximately 45 employees. For more information, please visitwww.alligatorbioscience.com.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

http://news.cision.com/alligator-bioscience/r/alligator-bioscience-expands-management-team,c2406564

The following files are available for download: