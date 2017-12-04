

CUPERTINO (dpa-AFX) - Dialog Semiconductor plc (DLGS) confirmed that it continues to supply Apple Inc. with customized power management integrated circuits across a range of platforms without material change to its ongoing business relationship.



Dialog noted that the company recognizes Apple has the resources and capability to internally design a PMIC and could potentially do so in the next few years. Dialog stated that the company does not have reason to believe its current expectations of 2018 Apple business would be impacted by such potential actions by Apple.



