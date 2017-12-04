Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 4, 2017) - Sienna Resources (TSXV: SIE) (FSE: A1XCQ0) (OTC Pink: SNNAF) is pleased to announce it has entered into an exploration and option agreement (the "Agreement") with EMX Royalty Corporation (NYSE: EMX (American) TSXV) to acquire the Slättberg Cobalt-Nickel-Copper Project in Sweden (the "Project"). The Project consists of two adjacent exploration permits comprising approximately 9513 contiguous acres.

Slättberg is located 25 kilometers northwest of Falun, Sweden. Slättberg is a historic mining camp hosting cobalt-nickel-copper rich massive sulfide mineralization that occurs within a two kilometer belt of historic nickel-copper mines. The Project contains drill defined massive sulfide mineralization that extends to ~100 meters in depth, and remains open for expansion at depth and along strike. The Project is accessible year round, with nearby rail, power and 5 smelters in the Nordic region. At least 12 historic mines are located on the property, with historic operations dating back to the late 1800's.