Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 4, 2017) - YDreams Global Interactive Technologies Inc. (TSXV: YD) (OTC Pink: YDRMF) (FSE: A2AP0L) ("YDreams Global" or the "Company"), wishes to announce it plans to undertake a non-brokered private placement of 8,000,000 units at $0.25 per unit for gross proceeds of $2,000,000. Each unit will consist of one common share and one transferable share purchase warrant exercisable at $0.30 for a period of five years. The private placement is subject to approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. A finders' fee may be payable. The proceeds will be used to expand and strengthen the Company's Blockchain and cryptocurrency initiatives, to expand on current VR/AR projects and general working capital.

Daniel Japiassu, CEO for YDreams states, "We look forward to advancing our blockchain and cryptocurrency plans. The sector is seeing extremely strong interest and explosive growth and we plan to capitalize on the growth driver of the future."

About YDreams Global

YDreams Global Interactive Technologies Inc. (www.ydreamsglobal.com) is a technology company with offices in Vancouver, Dubai, São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro, that combines Augmented and Virtual Reality Technology, Design and Intelligence to respond to the challenges and demands of today's users and consumers. YDreams is also moving into the explosive Blockchain and cryptocurrency areas integrating our technological expertise with this new growth area.

YDreams Global works as a partner for companies and brands to reframe their strategy through relevant human-centered ventures that integrates digital experience with the physical presence and venues. YDreams Global anticipates future challenges and connects them with the needs of the market, building innovative concepts and delivering them with international excellence.

YDreams Global have developed over 1,000 projects for clients all over the world, such as NBA, Adidas, Cisco, Nokia, Nike, Mercedes Benz, Coca-Cola, Santander, AmBev, Qualcomm, Unilever, City of Rio and Fiat.

