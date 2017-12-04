Performance Management software vendor CAMMS to showcase benchmarking solution at APSE seminar

Enterprise Performance Management software vendor, CAMMS, is sponsoring APSE Performance Networks Seminar 2017, where it will showcase its custom benchmarking and reporting solution for public service data.

MANCHESTER, England, Dec. 4, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Enterprise Performance Management(EPM) software vendor, CAMMS - a world leader in planning and strategy, project, risk and meeting management software, as well as budgeting, workforce and analytics solutions- will showcase its custom data warehousing and Business Intelligence platform, built for the Association for Public Service Excellence (APSE), at the 2017 APSE Performance Networks Seminar, Thursday 7 and Friday 8 December in Blackpool, England.

For event registration and details, GO HERE: http://www.apse.org.uk/apse/index.cfm/events/apse-performance-networks-seminar-2017/

Operating on a not-for-profit basis, APSEworks with over 300 Local Government councils throughout the UK, promoting networking, excellence and sustainability in public services through embracing transformation, innovation and technology.APSE provides its Performance Network (PN) benchmarking service to over 200 local authority member organizations across England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

"The APSE benchmarking service collates and reports on a variety of performance indicator data from Local Government front line services - from waste and refuse collection, parks and environment services, to transport, housing and building maintenance," said CAMMS UK General Manager, Adam Westbrook. "CAMMS has worked with APSE to create a new platform for its PN benchmarking service, improving the way information is stored, transformed, accessed and analyzed by APSE and its Local Government member organizations.

"With CAMMS' data warehouse and Business Intelligence platform, APSE can produce more meaningful management information, via a range of intuitive reports and dashboards, which it can circulate amongst its stakeholders. APSE and its members now have the ability to undertake detailed trend analysis across multiple KPIs and years both quickly and easily."

The 2017 APSE Performance Networks Seminar, themed Fact not Fiction and taking place at Blackpool's Hilton Hotel, will explore "how public services use data to overcome challenges and evidence change," according to APSE organizers.

"The seminar will include the year 19 (2016/17) data collection results as well as issues affecting service performance," said APSE in a statement on the event website."The workshop sessions will feature a range of topics including what the data is telling us about managing reduced budgets, generating income, [and] how to use performance data effectively."

As the major event sponsor, CAMMS' Westbrook will present two awards at the end of the seminar, including the 'Best performer' and 'Most improved performer' awards.

"We're proud to have multiple Local Government clients shortlisted across multiple award categories," said Westbrook."CAMMS has had the opportunity to work closely with councils throughout the UK - such as Conwy County Borough Council, Flintshire County Council, and North Lanarkshire Council - to improve performance management through the implementation of our EPM software."

Featuring keynote speakers from the Local Government sector, the seminar will deliver theme-based presentations focusing on "the latest issues affecting performance management and measurement", including: Opportunities from Working Innovatively; Managing Assets in the Current Financial Climate; Benchmarking with European Cities on the Street Scene; Human Resources and Performance Management; Developments in Performance Networks; and the Northern Ireland Benchmarking Project.

Access the full event programme HERE: http://www.apse.org.uk/apse/assets/File/PN%20Seminar%20Flyer%20(4).pdf

Back in September this year, CAMMS sponsored APSE's Annual Seminar event in Oxford.

About CAMMS

CAMMS is a global Enterprise Performance Management (EPM) software company dedicated to transforming organizational strategy into reality. CAMMS offers the world's only true end-to-end, fully integrated, EPM platform.

Able to be used independently, or as part of a complete EPM platform, CAMMS is a world leader in planning and strategy, project, risk and meeting management software, as well as budgeting, workforce and analytics solutions.

Founded in 1996, CAMMS has tens of thousands of users across five continents, with offices in the UK, North America, Australia, New Zealand and Asia. For more information, visit www.cammsgroup.com.

For regular news and updates, follow CAMMS on Twitter (@Cammsgroup), LinkedIn (camms-group), YouTube (cammsgroup), Facebook (cammsgroup) or Google+ (cammsgroupsolutions).

For further media information, interviews, images or product demonstration, please contact:

Lachlan James, CAMMS Global Marketing Communications Manager on +61 (0)8 8113 4821, +61 (0)431 835 658 or lachlan.james@cammsgroup.com

Logo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20170928/1953758-1LOGO