The Arab Bankers Association and In Focus Broadcasting Launch "ABA TV - Future of Banking"

LONDON, December 4, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The ArabBankersAssociation(ABA) is working withIn Focus Broadcastingto make this ground-breaking programme for the Arab banking sector to create content and a voice recognising the major themes in the banking and financial services sectors in the Arab world and beyond.

The programme will feature industry interviews, news-style reports along with sponsored editorial profiles. Presented by current BBC World presenter Samantha Simmonds, the programme will bring the sector to life, raise awareness of key issues and look at the sector and those that supply and support it.

The programme trailer can be found athttp://www.infocusbroadcasting.com/abaintro

George Kanaan, Arab BankersAssociation:

"The ABA is looking forward to working with In Focus to examine and reflect on the Arab banking industry as it goes forward. This programme will highlight the great work going on in the sector and look at the exciting future of the industry. Key aims will be to encourage discussion on the most important issues, engage with industry stakeholders in the UK, Europe and throughout the Arab world, and connect the audience with the latest changes, best practice and innovation that is helping the sector to thrive and fuel economic growth."

David Ward, In Focus Broadcasting:

"We are delighted to work with the ABA and shine a light on the Arab banking sector in the UK, Europe and the Arab world. The programme will explore the sector, address the challenges and opportunities, and champion the industry and those who deserve recognition on such a platform."

To be premiered in London, spring 2018, it will reach all parts of the banking and financial services sector across the UK, GCC, Arab States and MENA.

About:Arab BankersAssociation

The Arab Bankers Association is an association of bankers and finance professionals who work in and support Arab financial markets. The ABA aims to foster improved relations, information sharing and understanding between the private and public sectors in the Arab world and the UK.

About: In Focus Broadcasting

In Focus makes cutting edge, news style, broadcast standard programmes. Spanning multiple industries and sectors, our unique programmes bring to life the stories of how they underpin the leading sectors and industries, providing the latest products, models of best practice, innovations and skill.

For more information, or to feature in the programme, please contact David Ward at david@infocusbroadcasting.comor call +44-20-3102-7430.