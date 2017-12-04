sprite-preloader
WKN: A142QE ISIN: CY0106002112 Ticker-Symbol: E5S1 
ACCESSWIRE·Mehr Nachrichten von ACCESSWIRE

Atalaya Mining Plc.: Proposed Placing to raise up to £39 million

NICOSIA, CYPRUS / ACCESSWIRE / December 4, 2017 / Atalaya Mining plc (AIM:ATYM, TSX:AYM), the European mining and development company, today announces its intention to raise equity funding of up to approximately £39 million for the 15 Mtpa Expansion plan announced earlier this morning, through the issue of up to 23,335,910 new ordinary shares (the "Placing Shares") at a price of 167 pence per share (the "Placing Price").

The Placing is conditional on raising not less than £25,580,612 and the Company has received binding commitments and/or firm indications from certain major shareholders (and its largest institutional UK shareholder) to participate in the Placing by acquiring 16,717,732 shares at the Placing Price which represent 72 per cent. of the Placing Shares. These commitments and/or firm indications will be sufficient to meet the minimum funding required.

Click on, or paste the following link into your web browser, to view the associated PDF document.

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/2533Y_1-2017-12-4.pdf

This information is provided by RNS

The company news service from the London Stock Exchange

SOURCE: Atalaya Mining plc


