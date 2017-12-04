Dialog Semiconductor Plc.: Dialog Semiconductor's Position Regarding Its Relationship With Apple

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / December 4, 2017 / Dialog Semiconductor plc (XETRA:DLG) confirms that it continues to supply Apple Inc., its largest customer, with customized power management integrated circuits (PMICs) across a range of platforms without material change to its ongoing business relationship. This is reflected in continuing design wins and new design engagements and opportunities.

Although Dialog expects to remain Apple's main supplier of PMIC designs, Dialog recognizes Apple has the resources and capability to internally design a PMIC and could potentially do so in the next few years. Dialog does not have reason to believe its current expectations of 2018 Apple business would be impacted by such potential actions by Apple.

Dialog understands its continued role as Apple's main PMIC supplier is contingent on Dialog meeting Apple's technology, quality, price and volume expectations, as well as continuing to develop advanced technology to meet Apple's requirements. Dialog intends to continue to closely support Apple in developing and supplying sophisticated next-generation power management and mixed-signal technology for use in Apple's products.

