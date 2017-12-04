DGAP-Ad-hoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous Steinhoff International Holdings N.V.: Announcement of 2017 Results and update on the 2017 audit process. 04-Dec-2017 / 07:25 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Disclosure of inside information in accordance with Article 17 MAR, transmitted by DGAP, a service of EQS Group AG STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS N.V. ("Steinhoff" or the "Company") - *Announcement of 2017 Results and update on the 2017 audit process.* Stellenbosch, 04 December 2017 The Supervisory Board of Steinhoff confirms that the 2017 consolidated financial statements will be released albeit in unaudited form on schedule on 6 December 2017. In connection with the audit of the consolidated financial statements of the Company for the financial year ended 30 September 2017, the Supervisory Board and the statutory auditors of the Company have not yet finalised their review of certain matters and circumstances, most of which were raised by the criminal and tax investigation in Germany (as previously reported). No additional information came to light to change the previous views expressed regarding the investigation. The Company expects to publish the audited 2017 consolidated financial statements before 31 January 2018. 04-Dec-2017 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de Language: English Company: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. Herengracht 466 1017 CA Amsterdam Netherlands Phone: +27218080700 Fax: +27218080800 E-mail: investors@steinhoffinternational.com Internet: www.steinhoffinternational.com ISIN: NL0011375019 WKN: A14XB9 Indices: MDAX Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange End of Announcement DGAP News Service 635055 04-Dec-2017 CET/CEST

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 04, 2017 01:26 ET (06:26 GMT)