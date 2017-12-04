COMMERZBANK AG (London Branch) - Post Stabilisation Allianz Finance II BV 3 tranche EUR

Post-stabilisation notice
4th December 2017
Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.
Allianz Finance II B.V.
EUR 500,000,000 Floating Rate Notes due 07 December 2020
EUR 750,000,000 0.25% Notes due 06 June 2023
EUR 750,000,000 0.875% Notes due 2027
Launched pursuant to the issuer's Debt Issuance Programme
Dated 27 April 2017
Commerzbank (contact: Ian Turner; telephone: +44 207 475 1817) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2 (d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014) was undertaken by the Stabilising Managers named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.
|Issuer:
|Allianz Finance II B.V.
|Guarantor (if any):
|Allianz SE
|ISIN:
|3yr DE000A19S4T0
5.5yr DE000A19S4U8
10yr DE000A19S4V6
|Aggregate nominal amount:
|3yr EUR500,000,000
5.5yr EUR750,000,000
10yr EUR750,000,000
|Description:
|EUR500mil Frn due Dec 2020
EUR750mil 0.25% Notes due 2023
EUR750mil 0.875% Notes due 2027
|Stabilisation Managers:
|Commerzbank AG
Citigroup Global Markets Limited
Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch
HSBC Bank plc
Merrill Lynch International
This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.
This announcement is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into theUnited States or any other jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.