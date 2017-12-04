sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 04.12.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 570 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

198,75 Euro		+3,00
+1,53 %
WKN: 840400 ISIN: DE0008404005 Ticker-Symbol: ALV 
Aktie:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
DAX-30
EURO STOXX 50
Prime Standard
STOXX Europe 50
DAX International 100
1-Jahres-Chart
ALLIANZ SE Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ALLIANZ SE 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
198,91
198,94
10:16
198,93
198,93
10:16
04.12.2017 | 09:50
(7 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

COMMERZBANK AG (London Branch) - Post Stabilisation Allianz Finance II BV 3 tranche EUR

Post-stabilisation notice

4th December 2017

Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

Allianz Finance II B.V.

EUR 500,000,000 Floating Rate Notes due 07 December 2020

EUR 750,000,000 0.25% Notes due 06 June 2023

EUR 750,000,000 0.875% Notes due 2027

Launched pursuant to the issuer's Debt Issuance Programme

Dated 27 April 2017

Post-Stabilisation Notice

Commerzbank (contact: Ian Turner; telephone: +44 207 475 1817) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2 (d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014) was undertaken by the Stabilising Managers named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.

Issuer:Allianz Finance II B.V.
Guarantor (if any):Allianz SE
ISIN:3yr DE000A19S4T0
5.5yr DE000A19S4U8
10yr DE000A19S4V6
Aggregate nominal amount:3yr EUR500,000,000
5.5yr EUR750,000,000
10yr EUR750,000,000
Description:EUR500mil Frn due Dec 2020
EUR750mil 0.25% Notes due 2023
EUR750mil 0.875% Notes due 2027
Stabilisation Managers:Commerzbank AG

Citigroup Global Markets Limited
Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch
HSBC Bank plc
Merrill Lynch International

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.

This announcement is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into theUnited States or any other jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.


© 2017 PR Newswire