COMMERZBANK AG (London Branch) - Post Stabilisation Allianz Finance II BV 3 tranche EUR

Post-stabilisation notice

4th December 2017

Allianz Finance II B.V.

EUR 500,000,000 Floating Rate Notes due 07 December 2020

EUR 750,000,000 0.25% Notes due 06 June 2023

EUR 750,000,000 0.875% Notes due 2027

Launched pursuant to the issuer's Debt Issuance Programme

Dated 27 April 2017

Commerzbank (contact: Ian Turner; telephone: +44 207 475 1817) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2 (d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014) was undertaken by the Stabilising Managers named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.

Issuer: Allianz Finance II B.V. Guarantor (if any): Allianz SE ISIN: 3yr DE000A19S4T0

5.5yr DE000A19S4U8

10yr DE000A19S4V6 Aggregate nominal amount: 3yr EUR500,000,000

5.5yr EUR750,000,000

10yr EUR750,000,000 Description: EUR500mil Frn due Dec 2020

EUR750mil 0.25% Notes due 2023

EUR750mil 0.875% Notes due 2027 Stabilisation Managers: Commerzbank AG



Citigroup Global Markets Limited

Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch

HSBC Bank plc

Merrill Lynch International

